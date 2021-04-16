BV board approves construction projects

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education signed off on several contracts Wednesday, setting the stage for construction to begin on improvements to the high school stadium and an addition to the high school.

The first approved contract was with J.T. Sauer & Associates, LLC for renovations and improvements at the stadium. The work to be completed includes the installation of a synthetic turf field, a new track, new and relocated tennis courts, new restroom facilities, and a new concession building.

The second approved contract was with Schorr Architects, Inc for a project to add a band room onto Buckeye Valley High School, while the third contract approved was for MCS & Associates, Ltd., a full-service construction and project management firm, to act as the district’s representative during the construction.

The projects are estimated to costs $4.5 million and will be financed through a 10-year lease-purchase agreement with First Commonwealth Bank. The district will break ground on the projects this spring. The field renovations are expected to be completed by the fall semester, and the band room is expected to be ready by January 2022.

Superintendent Andy Miller started the meeting with his regular update on how the district is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, stating there are three active student cases in the district and zero staff cases. Miller said the district didn’t see a big spike after spring break.

“We’re not seeing it spread at school,” he said.

Miller added state testing has started “smoothly” at all buildings in the district.

The board then discussed the Buckeye Valley Online Academy, which will be discontinued for elementary and middle school students due to lack of student interest. The district, however, will continue the online academy at the high school level.

The board said the district could staff its own online academy at the high school level, and the district is on a three-year plan to continue to develop its own curriculum for the other grade levels.

“Once we have our full curriculum in place, we can offer this virtual academy to anybody in our district,” said Board President Justin Osborn.

Additionally, the board approved several staffing changes within the district, including the employment of Dr. Jeremy Froehlich as the assistant superintendent for operation, safety and student involvement; Michael Hamm, who was hired as the director of pupil services; Brian Orrenmaa, who will move from the principal of Buckeye Valley West to the director of academic achievement for the district; and Steven Holliday, who is moving from the administrator of Buckeye Valley’s Dedicated Online Option (BV DOO) to the new principal at Buckeye Valley West.

The board will meet next on May 19.

Pictured is the main entrance to the stadium at Buckeye Valley High School. The stadium will undergo several renovations and improvements this year. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_BV-gate.jpg Pictured is the main entrance to the stadium at Buckeye Valley High School. The stadium will undergo several renovations and improvements this year. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Stadium to receive significant upgrades

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.