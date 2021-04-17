Camp Canopy sponsorship available

Attention Delaware County high school students! If you are looking for an awesome, outdoor, adventure-filled experience this summer, consider Camp Canopy! This residential camp is held at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake near Carroll, Ohio, from June 13-18.

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be sponsoring one local student to cover the full registration fee ($375) of this year’s camp. All applicants must meet the following requirements:

• Must attend a Delaware County high school;

• Must be an entering freshman (2021-2022 school year) through 2021 graduating senior (maximum age 19); and

• must submit the 2021 Delaware SWCD sponsorship application by the deadline.

Campers will enjoy traditional sessions such as campfires, boat float, hiking, and a polar bear swim, and classes that cover waterfowl identification, dendrology, forest invasives, stream monitoring and ecology, just to name a few. Opportunities to visit the rifle and archery ranges are also offered. There is plenty of free time, too, for beach volleyball, fishing, a talent show, and more.

Learn more about this academic experience at campcanopy.com or by viewing a two-minute video on the Delaware SWCD’s website. Applications are due by May 7 to the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District, and interested high schoolers can access the Delaware SWCD’s sponsorship application through its website at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us or by calling 740-368-1921.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

