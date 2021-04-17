Johnson named university’s new HR director

Ohio Wesleyan University has appointed Imogene Gregory Johnson as OWU’s director of human resources. A 1980 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, Johnson has more than 20 years of experience in HR management.

Johnson will begin her new role June 1, and she will be responsible for planning, developing, and implementing programs to attract, develop, retain, and advance talented administrative and support staff. She also will collaborate with members of the university’s Council for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to catalyze Ohio Wesleyan’s efforts to advance goals related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism.

Johnson will report to Maura Donahue, Ph.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for finance and administration and treasurer.

“I am thrilled that Imogene will be joining OWU as the director of human resources,” Donahue said. “Imogene’s warm and genuine demeanor and her inspiring attitude are outward reflections of her compassion and care for people.

“Her ability to listen actively and her experiences engaging with persons from diverse backgrounds will help us build community across Ohio Wesleyan,” Donahue continued. “Imogene’s lived experience as a woman of color will bring a depth of understanding, trust, and candor to our work as we seek to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion on our campus.”

Since 2018, Johnson has operated her own company, Strategically Driven HR Consulting LLC., based in Dublin, Ohio. She also has worked previously as the executive deputy director of people and culture for the Columbus Museum of Art and as the human resources director for Ohio Rural Electric Cooperatives Inc., Buckeye Power Inc., and Cardinal Operating Co. Inc.

During her career, Johnson has participated in special initiatives including co-leading a diversity training initiative for a global human resources team, participating on a regional change-management task force, and facilitating 360-degree training in a multistate region. She also has developed HR policies, procedures, and employee handbooks, and facilitated training for managers and line workers.

Johnson holds two senior certifications: SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources from The Human Resources Certification Institute) and SHRM-SCP (Senior Certified Professional in Human Resources from The Society of Human Resources Management). She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Human Services/Social Work from Ohio Wesleyan and completed extensive Master of Science coursework in organizational development at American University in Washington, D.C.

Johnson recalls her Ohio Wesleyan days fondly and said she looks forward to returning to the university in her new role.

“Ohio Wesleyan welcomed me and provided a safe place for me to learn more about myself, about others, and about the world we shared together,” Johnson said, adding that she worked in the OWU Office of Admission as a student-intern and as a full-time employee following her graduation.

“The human resources team has a core goal to generate a work environment and culture that enable staff to experience the sense of being welcomed to a place where lifelong learning is demonstrated as the norm and where collaboration is how work gets done successfully, based on individual/team empowerment and accountability, in order to help the university and those affiliated with it shine,” she said. “Human resources is a translator and a choreographer that sets the stage to enable people with different backgrounds and areas of expertise to work effectively together, at the highest levels possible, to fulfill organizational goals.”

A resident of Dublin, Ohio, Johnson is married to Darold Johnson, also a 1980 Ohio Wesleyan graduate. He is the director of legislation for the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

