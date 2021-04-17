Terra Alta clubhouse coming soon

More development is set to come to the Terra Alta subdivision as Delaware City Council approved the final development plan and subdivision plat for the clubhouse to be constructed. Council approved the facility during Monday’s meeting following the Delaware Planning Commission’s unanimous approval last week.

Approved is an approximately 6,124-square-foot, one-story building on 1.4 acres that will be constructed on the north side of Terra Alta Drive at the terminus of Firenze Road. The clubhouse will have two full-access curb cuts on Terra Alta Drive, one of which will lead to a 33-space parking lot and one that will lead into a drop-off lane in front of the clubhouse. A pool and deck area will be constructed north of the clubhouse, and it will be owned and maintained by the Terra Alta Homeowners Association.

During the presentation to council, Planning and Zoning Administrator Lance Shultz said he felt the clubhouse will be a “real nice amenity for the (Terra Alta) community.”

The clubhouse requests were approved after just one reading, with Councilman Chris Jones saying, “I think the fact that the whole division is already approved, I don’t see why we would hold up the clubhouse approval.”

Located north of Braumiller Road and east of Pollock Road, Terra Alta encompasses nearly 473 acres. Expansion of Terra Alta was approved by council last March to include the rezoned Rogers property and Stockdale Farms land south of Terra Alta.

A total of 870 single-family units have been approved for the subdivision, including 657 single-family lots and 213 condominium, patio home, and duplex units. Parts 1 and 2 of Section 1, which include 73 single-family lots, were approved in 2014. Construction has been completed, and homes are being sold in Section 1.

Section 2 received final approval for its final development plan and final subdivision plat last August, which will contain 92 lots. The development will include a total of 12 subareas.

Single-family lot sizes will range anywhere from 7,540 square feet to 12,600 square feet. Of the 657 lots, 371 will be constructed on 9,100-square-foot lots, 92 homes on 7,540-square-foot lots, 62 homes on 8,060-square-foot lots, 71 homes on 10,400-square-foot lots, and 61 homes on 12,600-square-foot lots.

Pictured is the illustrative site plan for the clubhouse at Terra Alta in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_Terra-Alta-Illustrative-Site-Plan.jpg Pictured is the illustrative site plan for the clubhouse at Terra Alta in Delaware. Courtesy image | City of Delaware

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.