Legislation aims to level playing field

WASHINGTON — Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at modernizing federal regulatory framework for foreign manufacturers of gas cylinders. These foreign manufacturers need to be held to higher safety and inspection standards, establishing an equal playing field for American producers.

“This is about ensuring everyday products used by millions of American families are held to the same rigorous standards regardless of the country in which they are produced,” said Balderson. “As witnessed in other manufacturing sectors, certain foreign producers have intentionally thwarted safety and regulatory standards to gain a competitive advantage over domestic producers, potentially jeopardizing public safety in the process.”

The Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act of 2021 (H.R. 2559) would direct the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to reform the approval and inspection criteria for certain manufacturers from once every five years to once each year.

Balderson’s legislation would better equip DOT’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) regulators and provide a more limited one-year authorization for manufacturers in countries that do not have a reciprocal process for meeting important safeguards, or have a track record of violating U.S. laws and regulations.

“Congressman Troy Balderson’s proposed legislation, The Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvement Act, is a step forward in ensuring the safety of cylinders sold in the U.S. and putting American cylinder manufacturing on an even playing field with the world,” said Worthington Industries President and CEO Andy Rose. “We need legislation to strengthen the oversight of this area and give PHMSA the tools they need to closely scrutinize product safety. Balderson is right to modernize US cylinder industry policy so that domestic and international manufacturers are held to the same requirements.”

Employing more than 1,600 in Ohio, Worthington Industries has manufactured DOT-regulated cylinders in the United States for more than 50 years.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_Balderson.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Office of Congressman Troy Balderson, who represents Ohio’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Submitted by the Office of Congressman Troy Balderson, who represents Ohio’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.