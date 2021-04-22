Sheriff investigating bomb threat sent to career center

No one was injured as classes were halted and cancelled Thursday at the Delaware Area Career Center after a bomb threat was made against the school.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it is investigating an email sent to the school Wednesday evening that indicated there was a bomb at the school.

DACC Public Information Officer Alicia Mowry said as soon as the email was seen Thursday morning, the school was evacuated so an investigation could begin. Mowry reported all morning students and staff were accounted for after the evacuation. Classes for all students, including afternoon students, were cancelled.

“Earlier this morning, we received a report of a suspicious item on campus at the main DACC building,” Mowry said in a communication to families. “Students and staff were immediately evacuated so that this report could be investigated. All students and staff are safe and accounted for. Out of an abundance of caution, morning bus riders will be bussed back to their home schools. Any drivers who have their car keys and can leave will also be dismissed.”

Mowry reported there were some students who could not leave because they did not have their keys. Those students remained onsite at a safe location with staff until the investigation was complete.

The Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad as well as the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K9 units responded with deputies to search the school Thursday.

“The Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad did a preliminary search of the building and determined that everyone had evacuated safely,” Mowry said. “After speaking with the source of the report, they determined that the threat was not credible and deemed the DACC campus safe to enter.”

Mowry said students who were still onsite were able to retrieve their items and collect their belongings before leaving.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this evolving situation,” Mowry said. “We look forward to seeing all students back on campus (Friday).”

The sheriff’s office said Thursday afternoon that an investigation is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_DACC.jpg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.