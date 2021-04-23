OWU named to ‘Best Value Colleges’ list

The Princeton Review released its 2021 list of “Best Value Colleges” on Tuesday, recognizing Ohio Wesleyan University among “the most exceptional in the nation at delivering great academics, affordable cost, and great career foundations.”

According to the publication, it reviewed 651 schools, but selected only 200 for its “Best Value” list. The rankings are based on more than 40 data points tied to “academics, costs, financial aid, debt, graduation rates, and alumni career and salary data.”

“We strongly recommend and salute the colleges we present here for all that they do to help their students with need afford to attend them while delivering an amazing college experience that’s worth every penny,” the publication states.

“The 200 schools that made our 2021 rankings for The Best Value Colleges all share three exceptional features,” the publication continues, “stellar academics; affordable cost – either via a comparatively low sticker price or generous financial aid (or both!); [and] strong career prospects for graduates.

“Students who attend these schools don’t have to mortgage their futures to pay for their degrees – and we believe they will graduate with great career prospects.”

According to Ohio Wesleyan’s 2020-2021 data, approximately 99% of its students received merit-based and/or need-based financial aid, with the university awarding $15 million in grants and scholarships annually to first-year students.

In addition to being recognized as a Princeton Review “Best Value” college, Ohio Wesleyan also is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as No. 50 among the National Liberal Arts “Best Value Schools” and No. 1 in Ohio. The U.S. News rankings, released in September, “place significant emphasis on affordability for students who may be eligible for need-based aid,” including recognition for schools that provide much of this aid as grants and scholarships.

Learn more about the new Princeton Review rankings at www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-value-colleges. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including academic, enrollment, and financial aid opportunities at www.owu.edu/admission.

About The Princeton Review

For more than 35 years, The Princeton Review has helped students get into their dream schools. Its mission is “to provide personalized, innovative, best-in-class private tutoring, test prep, and admission products and services.” It also is known for its annual book, “The Best 386 Colleges,” published in August. Headquartered in New York, The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit www.princetonreview.com.

Pictured is the Hamilton-Williams Campus Center located at 40 Rowland Ave. on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_Ohio-Wesleyan-Hamilton-Williams-Campus-Center-Photo-by-Paul-Vernon-.jpg Pictured is the Hamilton-Williams Campus Center located at 40 Rowland Ave. on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. Courtesy photo | Paul Vernon

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.