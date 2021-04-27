Public meetings resume in Genoa Twp.

WESTERVILLE — In-person public meetings have resumed again in Genoa Township.

The move from virtual meetings only to in-person meetings took place April 15 when township trustees met in Genoa Township Hall. The three trustees sat at separated desks that are normally together, and attendees were asked to wear a mask. Those not wishing to attend were still able to view the meeting online at www.genoatwp.com.

The trustees’ next public meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Hwy., Westerville. They will be hearing a zoning request from the Genoa Baptist Church for a final development plan amendment to build a 65,520-square-foot school on about 88 acres at 7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville.

“Proposed is a new stand-alone middle and high school building with a first-floor building footprint of 51,586 square foot, an exterior entry canopy of 1,070 square feet and a second-floor area of 12,850 square feet,” the church said in a letter to the trustees sent on April 22 by design firm and builder The McKnight Group. “The school building is to contain classrooms, offices, gym space, locker rooms, and large café and common space to serve both middle and high school grades. This building will allow the church to better meet the needs of their growing congregation and the community by allowing the existing church building to better function for the elementary grades with less congestion and competition for space and facilities in their existing building.”

According to its website (www.genoachurch.org), Pastor Frank Carl has served at Genoa Baptist Church since 1989. The Genoa Christian Academy is a ministry of the church, offering preschool through 12th grade.

If approved, ground will be broken on the school this fall, and completion is expected summer 2023.

In other news, a great deal of spring cleanup has occurred in the township. On April 13, the Westerville Lions collected 25 bags of litter along state Route 3.

“Spring Cleaning is back!” the township posted on Facebook. “Dumpsters for general trash, scrap metal, and yard waste will be available from May 1-8 at the maintenance facility located just beyond the Fire Station.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_Genoa-Township.jpeg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.