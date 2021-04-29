DCHS program to focus on Delaware’s Second Ward

The Delaware County Historical Society is offering a historic tour of Delaware’s Second Ward.

Learn the history of this culturally rich corner of the city by taking part in a van tour scheduled for May 1-2. The tour will begin in front of Woodward Elementary School at the corner of Washington and Harrison streets.

This program on old Delaware will share the documented history of the area between London Road on the south, David Street on the west, Eaton Street and Bernard Avenue on the north, and Washington Street on the east.

Times for each day will be 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m., and each tour will be about an hour in length.

The tour will be presented by Watson Walker Jr, an active volunteer with the Delaware County Historical Society and president of the Delaware County Genealogical Society. He will share his research about notable residents, businesses, schools, and churches of this area from 1803 through 1930.

Social distancing will be observed, and seats are limited. Masks or facial coverings will be required. This event is sponsored by Unity Community Center.

Registration can be made at EventBright or by following the link on the DCHS website at www.delawareohiohistory.org. There is a cost associated with this tour.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions.

To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

