OHS ranked 14th in state

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best high schools in each state, and the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) has once again shown well. Three of the district’s four high schools are ranked in the top 30 high schools in the state, with Olentangy Berlin High School not yet eligible to be ranked.

Olentangy High School (OHS) scored the best of OLSD’s eligible high schools, ranking as the 14th best high school in the state. Olentangy Liberty High School (OLHS) and Olentangy Orange High School (OOHS) were slotted at the 21st and 29th best high schools, respectively.

The 2021 rankings mark the second consecutive year OHS has been ranked as the top school in the district. According to a cleveland.com story last year, OHS ranked 15th in the state’s 2020 rankings. OOHS saw a slight dip in its ranking from 2020 (16th), as did OLHS (17th).

High schools are evaluated in several methodologies to determine the rankings. College readiness, which looks at the proportions of students who have taken an AP exam and passed those exams, makes up the largest portion of the rankings at 30%.

Math and reading proficiency and performance make up 20% each, and graduation rate, underserved student performance, and college curriculum breadth each make up 10%.

OHS received an overall grade of 97.05 on a 100-point scale, which was good for the second-highest overall score in the Columbus metro area. The school’s AP participation rate is 72%, with 58% percent having passed at least one AP exam. Reading and math proficiency grade out at 93 and 88%.

OLHS’ 96.67 overall score includes a 70% AP participation rate and a 59% percent AP exam passing rate. The school’s reading and math proficiency scores are 93 and 83%. OOHS, with an overall score of 95.79, had an AP participation rate of 73% and a passing rate of 59%. Reading and math proficiencies scored at 87 and 76%.

“We take pride in each of our comprehensive and engaging high schools,” OLSD Chief Academic Office Jack Fette said of the rankings. “National and state recognition affirms the work of our teachers and administrators, and serves our students well upon graduation.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Bexley High School (fourth) took home the top honors in the metro area as the only Columbus area school within the top five of the rankings. Other central Ohio schools to finish in the top 50 were Dublin Jerome High School (15th), Grandview Heights High School (19th), Columbus Alternative High School (23rd), New Albany High School (27th), Dublin Coffman High School (33rd) and Upper Arlington High School (36th).

Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati was named the top high school in the state for the second time in the last three years, edging out Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo, which held the top spot last year.

Visitors entering the Olentangy High School campus from Lewis Center Road are greeted by this large sign.

Report ranks Liberty 21st, Orange 29th

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

