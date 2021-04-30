Awards celebrate downtown excellence

Main Street Delaware has honored seven businesses, organizations, and individuals with 2020 awards for the positive impact they made on the historic downtown and local community during an unprecedented year.

Main Street Delaware celebrated its award winners throughout National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, by presenting them with plaques and recording video interviews with them that can be viewed online at www.mainstreetdelaware.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

“Delaware is fortunate to have all of these award recipients as part of our community,” said Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director. “2020 required unprecedented collaboration, innovation, and tenacity – and our honorees showed these characteristics and more. Thanks to them, 2021 looks brighter in our historic downtown and beyond.”

Main Street Delaware’s 2020 award winners are:

• Downtown Collaboration Award – Georgia’s Bed and Breakfast, 76 N. Franklin St., Delaware.

“We’re recognizing Georgia’s Bed and Breakfast for its exemplary attitude, perseverance, and dedication to our community and downtown,” Bibler said. “Owner Diane Seely has partnered with other downtown businesses to promote their goods and services, building a foundation of community support.”

• Spirit of Main Street Award – Genti Koci, owner of OPA Grill and Tavern, 18 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

“In the midst of the pandemic and flooding, Genti created daily conversations on the Facebook page ‘Delaware Ohio Restaurants, Bars, Breweries and Wineries Support’ that advocated dining local and celebrated local business,” Bibler said. “The posts helped patrons stay connected with downtown businesses.”

• Best Building Improvement Award – Delaware County Historic Courthouse, 91 N. Sandusky St., Delaware.

“Not only did this project protect and honor historical standards, it is a beautiful repurposing of the original Courthouse and serves to remind the community of the history of Delaware,” Bibler said. “We believe this project will also set the standard for future preservation and revitalization projects throughout the entire state of Ohio.”

• Downtown Business Partner Award – Delaware County Finance Authority, 101 N. Sandusky St., Delaware.

“The Delaware County Finance Authority helped provide much-needed financial assistance by creating a revolving loan for small businesses during 2020,” Bibler said. Without programs like this, many small businesses in Delaware County would not be open today. The DCFA has also been a financial partner to Main Street Delaware in our effort to create The Delaware Welcome Center.”

• Community Leader Award – Delaware Public Health District, 1-3 W. Winter St., Delaware.

“We have witnessed the dedication, expertise, and sacrifice of Health Commissioner Sheila Hiddleson and the entire DPHD team to care for our community during the worst public health crisis in a century,” Bibler said. “This tremendous effort has not gone unnoticed.”

• Business Innovation Award – The Strand Theatre, 28 E Winter St., Delaware.

“We’re inspired by The Strand’s Board of Directors and Managing Director Tracey Peyton for their innovation during the pandemic by offering curbside popcorn, streaming movies at home, marquee rentals, and bring-your-own movie promotion,” Bibler said. “The Strand is such an important part of our downtown, and we can’t wait to see it return to its original love of showing first-run movies.”

• Business Beacon Award – Homestretch Apparel, 29 N Sandusky St, Delaware.

“Homestretch Apparel owners Jason and Carrie McMahon have such heart, that they epitomize our Business Beacon Award,” Bibler said. “They launched their ‘Delaware Has Heart’ T-shirt campaign before their business even opened. They saw a need and decided to do something about it, and we are so grateful to have them as part of our downtown family.”

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the holiday parade, Christmas tree lighting, and more.

Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact Bibler at 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com, www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware or www.instagram.com/mainstreetdelaware/.

