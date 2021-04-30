DPHD: 111 deaths due to COVID-19 in Delaware County

There are now 111 Delaware County residents who have died from COVID-19, the Delaware Public Health District said.

“We are saddened to release another death has been reported to us,” the health district posted on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this very difficult time.”

There are 16,347 total cases (11,505 confirmed by testing plus 4,842 probable by testing), 223 total hospitalizations, and 180 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days. Friday’s Trends Report said the average new cases per day had fallen to 11 per 100,000 population. Statewide, that number is 155.6 cases per 100,000.

On Wednesday, the DPHD had a walk-in clinic at 3 W. Winter St.; and there was a vaccination clinic at SourcePoint on Thursday.

Delaware remains at the red level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Franklin County, which had been at the worst level of purple, dropped to the red level this week. Red, or level 3, means “very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible.”

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard on Friday afternoon indicated there were 1,072,312 cases (901,143 confirmed and 171,169 probable), and more than half (53%) have been females. There are 56,400 hospitalizations and 19,285 deaths, with 1,018,980 Ohioans presumed to have recovered.

Delaware County remains 14th in the state based on the number of cases of coronavirus of Ohio’s 88 counties. The ODH data has Delaware County at 18,382 cases, 292 people hospitalized and 131 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker said Friday there are 32 million total cases of coronavirus in the United States. There have been 572,190 Americans who have died from the coronavirus. The seven-day case rate per 100,000 is 109.

Also on Friday, the White House announced 100 million U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated. The CDC confirmed the number as 101.4 million.

On the advice of the CDC, the U.S. will restrict travel from India beginning May 4 due to a surge of COVID-19 in the second-most populous nation on earth, reports the Associated Press.

The latest total on the global pandemic (as of Friday afternoon) was that 150.7 million people worldwide have contracted the infectious disease, and more than 3.1 million have died from it, said the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-6.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.