Republican Party unveils new HQ

The Delaware County Republican Party (DCRP) has made a new home for itself. During a ceremony held Thursday, members of the party held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the opening of its new headquarters, located at 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Delaware.

Previously, the local Republican Party set up shop at 48 N. Sandusky St., where it had held its operations for the past six years.

Along with members of the local party, Congressman Troy Balderson, who represents Delaware County as part of Ohio’s 12th congressional district, also attended the ceremony and open house for the new building as a special guest. Grocery gift cards were also collected at the event and will be distributed to local food pantries.

“We’re in a great space,” said DCRP Chairman Steve Cuckler in a press release for the event. “We look forward to continuing our operations at our new location for years to come.”

Asked why the party was interested in relocating, Cuckler said, “Our lease expired and the DCRP wanted to secure a long-term space. The space will serve as the headquarters for Delaware County GOP operations and will allow for a long-term presence in downtown Delaware. It will also serve as a space for GOP clubs to meet (Young Republicans, for example).”

Funding for the move to the new building came entirely within, Cuckler said, noting there were “many generous contributors” who donated to the headquarter fund and made the move a reality.

“This was a team effort,” said DCRP Finance Committee member Frank Reinhard of the move. “We greatly appreciate those who generously donated to our party headquarter fund and those volunteers who assisted with the move.”

Pictured is the new headquarters for the Delaware County Republican Party. Located at 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Delaware, the building was previously occupied by a day care. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_DCRP-HQ.jpg Pictured is the new headquarters for the Delaware County Republican Party. Located at 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Delaware, the building was previously occupied by a day care. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmedidmidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.