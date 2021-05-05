Main Street Delaware to host First Friday event

Main Street Delaware’s First Friday celebrations are set to return to downtown Delaware this month, albeit in a light, limited capacity. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy a miniature golf course while also participating in the 13th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness for violence against women.

The putt-putt course will have participants putting around downtown using foam balls. The cost is $5 per person, and participants can sign up, as well as pick their scorecards and player wristbands at Main Street’s new Welcome Center on Friday. The Welcome Center is located at 20 E. William St.

Upon completing the course, players can return their scorecards to the Welcome Center to be entered into a drawing for prizes. In honor of golf’s most prestigious tournament, the player who turns in the lowest scorecard will also have the chance to win the “Main Street Masters” championship green jacket.

Those who wish to participate in the mile-long walk will do so on their own this year, but participants are encouraged to share their walk on social media using the hashtag DelawareWalksTogether. Representatives of the Delaware County Coalition of Victim Services will be on hand at the Welcome Center to meet with the community and discuss how to stand up against domestic and sexual abuse.

Free “Walk a Mile” t-shirts will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Welcome Center.

As usual, downtown shops and restaurants will carry extended hours on Friday in conjunction with the event. Those participating in the May First Friday are reminded to follow public safety guidelines and wear facial coverings as posted.

To learn more about Walk a Mile in Her Shoes and sexualized violence toward women, visit www.walkamileinhershoes.org or the Delaware County Coalition of Victim Services’ Facebook page.

May’s First Friday event is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and Olentangy Mini Golf and Batting Cages. Learn more about this and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Main-Street-Delaware.jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

