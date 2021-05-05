Free lunches to continue

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education discussed free lunches in the district, honored a local business, and approved graduation for the class of 2021 during a meeting held Monday in the board room at Willis Education Center.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley announced the National School Lunch Program, which has been providing lunch and breakfast to K-12 students in the district for free since last year, will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students for the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year as well.

“We know that’s a huge benefit to all our students, and we’re grateful for that opportunity,” Kegley said.

The district is currently planning its free summer lunch program as well, and Kegley added DCS will provide meals for all seven days of the week. Families will be able to pick up meals at designated places in the district twice a week.

Kegley also discussed the 2021 Ohio School Board Association Business Honor Roll and announced the district will be recognizing local business Above The Light for the designation. Kegley said Above the Light streamed the district’s graduation ceremony last year, and the business has provided support across the district throughout the school year. Kegley said the district will be presenting them with a certificate at a later date.

The board then approved the graduation of the class of 2021 during the meeting. Student board member and Hayes High School senior Mackenzie Collett said she and other seniors in her class are looking forward to graduating.

“We’re very excited to be graduating as the senior class,” Collett said. “We’re thankful for everything Delaware City Schools has done for us the past few years to make sure we could get to this point.”

Graduation will be held at Cornell Stadium at 10 a.m. on May 22.

Kegley also read a letter from the Delaware City Teachers Association, one of the unions in the district, that congratulated seniors.

“DCTA is so proud of students being approved for graduation tonight,” the letter read. “We wish each of these students the best of luck on their future endeavors. Go Pacers!”

Collett also shared the vaccinations conducted at Hayes by the Delaware Public Health District went “very well,” and “a lot of students (were) very appreciative.” Collett said many students will be getting their second dose of the vaccine beginning next week.

Kegley said about 200 Hayes students were vaccinated, and the district is “very grateful to Delaware Public Health District.”

The board also approved a number of staffing changes, including the resignation of Leslie Cellar, a guidance counselor at Dempsey Middle School.

The board also approved a $14,032.73 change order reducing the costs of the bleacher expansion at Hayes from $270,000 to $255,967.27.

The board approved a $156,120.15 paving project with Chemcote, Inc. for paving projects throughout the district.

The board will meet next on May 17.

