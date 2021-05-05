Local Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award

Local Girl Scouts Mackenzie Maddux, Teagan Kanode, Jennifer Yerian, Olivia Messick, Emma Hough, and Tessa Turowski recently met all the requirements to earn their Bronze awards. The Bronze Award is the third-highest award in Girl Scouts.

With a donation from the Home Depot, the group of Buckeye Valley fifth graders built barn owl houses, bluebird houses and duckling hammocks.

The duckling hammocks were donated to the Ohio Wildlife Center to keep injured ducks and ducklings off the ground while recovering. The barn owl houses were also given to the Ohio Wildlife Center to give these threatened owls a place to live. The bluebird houses are being given to the Delaware County Preservation Parks to help make sure that these birds don’t become extinct.

Local Girl Scouts stand in front of a bluebird house they built in order to receive the Bronze Award, the third-highest award given in Girl Scouts. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Girl-scouts.jpeg Local Girl Scouts stand in front of a bluebird house they built in order to receive the Bronze Award, the third-highest award given in Girl Scouts. Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Tessa Turowski, a local Girl Scout.

