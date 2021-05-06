Trees planted at Alum Creek park

LEWIS CENTER – Keep Ohio Beautiful hosted its annual Great Ohio Planting Day, to celebrate Arbor Day in Ohio, on Friday, April 30, at Alum Creek State Park’s beach area. Native Ohio hardwoods were planted around the park’s large beach area.

Keep Ohio Beautiful (KOB) and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) worked together with Columbia Gas of Ohio and NiSource volunteers to beautify and enhance the beach and parking areas at Alum Creek State Park by planting 20 large native trees in honor of Arbor Day. Funding for the project was awarded to KOB through the Columbia Gas Charitable Fund.

“Columbia Gas is pleased to be involved in such a worthwhile event. This partnership supports our mission of environmental stewardship and enhances the visitor’s experience in this beautiful park,” said Kristy Monk, Keep Ohio Beautiful board member and NiSource employee. “Planting these large native trees is a critical first step to replacing the park’s trees lost from the emerald ash borer and storm damage.”

“Adding healthy, native trees to our state parks restores shade and wildlife habitat,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Visitors to Alum Creek and other parks will enjoy the legacy of our partners, Keep Ohio Beautiful and Columbia Gas, for generations to come.”

Each year, Keep Ohio Beautiful celebrates Great Ohio Planting Day on Arbor Day to provide a hands-on educational program, which demonstrates how to properly prepare a planting site, plant, and care for a tree.

As a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Ohio Beautiful serves as Ohio’s umbrella organization for more than 40 local affiliate organizations in numerous Ohio communities. By providing a strong support system and the sharing of best practices, Keep Ohio Beautiful enables volunteers in communities throughout Ohio to improve waste handling practices, litter prevention, recycling, beautification, and community greening efforts. For more information, visit keepohiobeautiful.org.

Approximately, 20 large native trees were planted at Alum Creek State Park on Friday, April 30, in honor of Arbor Day. More than 30 volunteers from Columbia Gas/NiSource spent the morning planting a variety of hardwoods and white pines throughout the beach area. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Alum-Creek-tree-planting.jpg Approximately, 20 large native trees were planted at Alum Creek State Park on Friday, April 30, in honor of Arbor Day. More than 30 volunteers from Columbia Gas/NiSource spent the morning planting a variety of hardwoods and white pines throughout the beach area. Courtesy photo | ODNR

