DPHD: 112 deaths in county due to COVID-19

The Delaware Public Health District said a total of 112 Delaware County residents have died so far from COVID-19.

“We are saddened to release another death has been reported to us,” the health district posted Wednesday on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this very difficult time.”

The latest COVID-19 numbers are 16,477 total cases, which is the sum of 11,565 cases confirmed by testing and 4,912 cases that are probable based on symptoms. Total cases are up 130 from the prior week. The DPHD said there were 228 hospitalizations (up five from last week) and 169 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days (down 11 from last week).

A short video on how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be viewed at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard on Friday afternoon said there were 1,081,1518 cases (908,008 confirmed and 173,510 probable), with 1,032,070 people presumed recovered. There have been 57,201 hospitalizations, 7,896 ICU admissions, and 19,428 deaths, with 1,018,980 Ohioans presumed to have recovered.

Delaware County remains 14th in the state based on the number of cases of coronavirus of Ohio’s 88 counties. The ODH data has Delaware County at 18,503 cases, 299 people hospitalized and 133 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.