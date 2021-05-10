DPHD to provide walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccine

The Delaware Public Health District will offer walk-in clinics this week for those who wish to receive the COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine.

There will be two walk-in vaccine clinics on Wednesday. The first is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware County EMS Station 4, 4095 state Route 203 in Radnor. The second is from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Elm Valley Joint Fire District, 9821 U.S. Highway 42 N. in Ashley.

There will be two walk-in vaccine clinics next week. The first is Tuesday, May 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Unity Community Center, 50 Ross St. in Delaware. The second is Thursday, May 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Church of the Saviour, 11239 Fancher Road, Westerville.

Two more DPHD walk-in vaccine clinics are scheduled, for a total of six. The first is May 26 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at People In Need, Inc. at 138 Johnson Drive in Delaware. The second is June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Juneteenth Festival in Blue Limestone Park, 6 King Ave. in Delaware.

Individuals may also pre-register for these clinics at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine. In addition, appointments for homebound COVID-19 vaccinations can be made by calling the DPHD at 740-368-1700. Finally, individuals unable to get a shot due to a lack of transportation can get free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments from Delaware County Transit by calling 740-363-3355.

“Did you know we’re offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations to employers with 50 or more employees within their agency?” the district posted on Facebook May 7.

Last week’s trends report said there was an average of nine new cases per day per 100,000 population. Also, the district’s weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Breakdown on Monday said 29,880 doses have been received so far. A total of 24,504 doses have been administered so far. Therefore, 82% of doses received have been used, unchanged from the previous week. There are 585 doses reserved for this week’s clinics and 1,092 upcoming appointments.

Delaware remains the only county in the state to have more than half of its population started on the vaccine, said the Ohio Department of Health. There are 113,532 residents who have started on the vaccine, or 54.28% of the population.

Delaware County also has the highest vaccination completion rate among Ohio’s 88 counties. Delaware has 98,560 people who have completed the vaccine, or 47.12%. No other county in the state has even reached 45%.

The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard said 4.8 million Ohioans have started on the vaccine, or 41.6% of the population. Statewide, 4.1 million have completed the vaccine, or 35.83% of the population.

Ohio is ranked 25th in the United States for the percentage of people fully vaccinated, said the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Monday afternoon. While that may seem low, leading the way was Connecticut with 40.53%, less than 5% more. However, in terms of the number of people fully vaccinated, Ohio remains seventh in the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Data Tracker said 329.8 million vaccine doses have been delivered in the United States, with 261.5 million administered. Both of those numbers have increased by at least 14 million over the past week.

There are 152.8 million Americans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 46% of the total population. Also, 115.5 million Americans, or 34.8%, are fully vaccinated. The latter number is up 10 million from the prior week.

By age, 150.3 million people 18 years and older have received at least one dose, or 58.2%; and 114.3 million, or 44.3%, are fully vaccinated. Of those 65 and older, 45.7 million, or 83.7%, have received at least one dose; and 39.1 million, or 71.5%, are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also issues a State Profile Report for Ohio. The most recent, published April 30, said the community transmission level was “substantial.” The reports, issued for each state, rates transmission by four levels: Low (blue), Moderate (yellow), Substantial (orange) and High (red). Delaware, Franklin, Marion and Pickaway counties were orange, while Morrow and Union were red, and Knox was yellow.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-2.jpg This COVID-19 vaccine breakdown graphic was shared by the Delaware Public Health District on social media Monday afternoon. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_COVID-breakdown-May-10.jpg This COVID-19 vaccine breakdown graphic was shared by the Delaware Public Health District on social media Monday afternoon. Courtesy image | DPHD

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.