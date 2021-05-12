Returning to new normal in Genoa Township

WESTERVILLE — More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities are returning to a new normal, Genoa Township among them.

“The last 14 months have been challenging because of the pandemic,” said Trustee Renee Vaughan in the latest Genoa Township Newsletter. “Communicating with residents has been difficult for most of my term, township offices have been closed, and meetings have been held virtually.”

Genoa “has made its best effort” for residents to continue to be heard, Vaughan said. Public comments during township meetings resumed last June. Last fall, new video equipment livestreamed meetings. In-person meetings returned last month with masks required, and residents could also watch virtually via www.genoatwp.com. Efforts to improve audio quality are also underway.

“Staying connected with residents has always been a priority for me,” she said. “I can better represent the people if I know what they want. I value input from citizens and welcome questions, concerns and feedback.”

Vaughan said she is resuming her monthly face-to-face gatherings with Genoa residents. For more information, email RVaughan@GenoaTwp.com.

Other signs of normalcy in the township include the construction of a new pickleball court at Center Green Park. The ground for the court has been excavated, but it is now filled with water after recent showers more suited for April poured over the region.

“Completion of the courts is dependent upon weather and progress on road resurfacing,” said Maintenance Director Bob Mathews in the newsletter. “Road resurfacing preparation has begun. The top layer of asphalt will not be applied until late summer by contractors employed by the Delaware County Engineer.”

Center Green, Freeman and McNamara parks’ restrooms have reopened after being closed for a year. They are cleaned at least once daily.

Park shelter houses can once again be reserved, with a new online rental system via credit card. The township hall is not available for use yet. The administration office will reopen for walk-in business June 1 with a glass window.

Lastly, the popular Movies at McNamara Park return with “Onward,” which will be shown outdoors on June 12. This year, reservations made online are required, with families using a 10-square-foot viewing area. When leaving the viewing area, masks are required.

“The Township has carefully adapted and established new practices that will provide an environment that is as safe as possible for employees and residents,” said the township in the newsletter.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

