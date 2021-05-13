Chugga chugga choo choo!

New life is set to be breathed back into Delaware’s historic CSX rail depot. Columbus-based investment and development firm RiverWest Partners, which purchased the building in 2019 from CSX Transportation, plans to redevelop the depot into a “community destination” that could include a restaurant and office space.

Located at the corner of East Central Avenue and Lake Street, the rail depot has existed in Delaware for nearly 140 years dating back to 1885, when it was built by the Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati & Indianapolis (C. C. C. & I.) Railway Company. In 1906, the depot became a part of the New York Central Railroad, which provided connections between western Illinois and New York City.

Delaware County Historical Society member Peter White, a lifelong resident of Delaware who retired from the railroad, said passenger train service at station came to an end in September 1965. He added the railroad company continued to use the station as a freight office until 1969.

Through the years since train service ceased, the depot has been used for a variety of different purposes, including as a flower shop, but has most recently sat vacant and in a state of continued deterioration for some time. In 2018, the depot was added to Preservation Ohio’s list of most endangered historic sites.

“RiverWest Partners saw the enormous potential in the building, its location, the continued and prospective growth of the city, and its place in the history of Delaware,” the firm said in a press release.

RiverWest pointed to both the city and Delaware County’s rapid growth as a primary point of interest in purchasing the depot, saying it hopes to “harness the city’s continued growth and success” with the redevelopment of the depot.

According to the release, plans include the possibility of removing an embankment to expose portions of the hand-hewn basement stone foundation to allow for walkout restaurant and patio space along Lake Street. The 2,800-square-foot existing first-floor layout also allows for a walk-out patio area to complement the interior space, the release states.

Plans for the exterior of the depot are to renovate and rehabilitate the building in accordance with the historical character of the property.

“We are excited to rehabilitate and develop this unique building to bring it back to life while adding to the growing energy of the east side of Delaware,” the principals of RiverWest said in a written statement. “Delaware has seen tremendous growth in its downtown, and we are starting to see this same energy on the east side. We think the Depot will be a catalyst for continued neighborhood growth, together with many other projects completed or in the works in this dynamic neighborhood.”

Often overlooked and long in need of a boost, RiverWest’s purchase of the depot is yet another step in the revitalization of Delaware’s east side. Recently, the Food Truck Depot opened just across the tracks from the rail depot, and Homestead Beer Company opened its second location there while also maintaining the food truck approach.

Any interested potential tenants of the historic rail depot can contact RiverWest by emailing leasing@riverwestpartners.com or by calling 614-340-9830.

Plans are underway to revitalize the historic train station located at the corner of East Central Avenue and Lake Street. This rendering shows the station as viewed from Central Avenue. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_2020.02.04-Central-VIEW-2-COLOR-1.jpg Plans are underway to revitalize the historic train station located at the corner of East Central Avenue and Lake Street. This rendering shows the station as viewed from Central Avenue. Courtesy image | RiverWest Partners Pictured is a rendering of the proposed redevelopment of the historic train station in Delaware as viewed from Lake Street. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_2020.02.03-Lake-Street-VIEW-1-COLOR-1.jpg Pictured is a rendering of the proposed redevelopment of the historic train station in Delaware as viewed from Lake Street. Courtesy image | RiverWest Partners

Historic train station to be revitalized

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.