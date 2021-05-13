DPHD: 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported

Two more county residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total up to 114, the Delaware Public Health District said Wednesday.

“Sadly, two more deaths have been reported to us this week,” the health district posted on Facebook. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the families during this difficult time.”

The most recent COVID-19 numbers are 16,549 total cases, which is the sum of 11,599 cases confirmed by testing and 4,950 cases that are probable based on symptoms. The DPHD said there were 230 hospitalizations (up two from last week) and 96 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days (down 73 from last week).

“We feel it’s very important to note that since March 1, 2021, the COVID-19 deaths reported to us did not include a record of COVID-19 vaccination,” the district said in a post.

Of the eight deaths in the county since March 1, two were in the 50-59 age group, one was 60-69, and five were 70-99. However, none of them were vaccinated.

“We have plenty of opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through our homebound clinics or weekly clinics,” the DPHD said. “We’re also hosting several walk-in opportunities here: https://bit.ly/2RQTLDa.”

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard said there were 1,087,182 cases (911,944 confirmed and 175,238 probable), with 1,032,070 people presumed recovered. There have been 57,718 hospitalizations, 7,953 ICU admissions, and 19,439 deaths. Those cases range in age from 1 to 111, with a median age of 41, and 53% females. There are 140.2 cases per 100,000, and 1,039,854 Ohioans are presumed to have recovered. The latter number is up 20,000 from last week.

Delaware County has consistently been listed as 14th in the state based on the number of cases of coronavirus of Ohio’s 88 counties. The ODH data has Delaware County at 18,551 cases, 303 people hospitalized, and 133 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Also on Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced all pandemic health orders in the state would be removed on June 2. The only exceptions are nursing homes and assisted-care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said there were 32,608,287 cases of coronavirus in the United States. There have been 580,073 deaths in the US from the infectious disease.

“Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months,” stated a headline from Associated Press on Wednesday.

However, the news is not as good on a global basis. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center lists 159,845,155 people worldwide have gotten COVID-19, with 3,321,212 deaths. India now has 23.3 million cases, which is second to the US, and Brazil with 15.2 million cases is third. France is a distant fourth with 5.8 million cases.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

