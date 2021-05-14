SourcePoint launches new website

SourcePoint, the county’s most comprehensive aging services provider, announced Wednesday the launch of its newly designed website at MySourcePoint.org. The new site features improved functionality and navigation, a dynamic, responsive design, and accessibility solutions.

The new website highlights the nonprofit organization’s key services and programs for Delaware County adults ages 55 and older and family caregivers.

“With the size and scope of our programs growing substantially over the past several years, it’s important that visitors to our website are able to find what they need, when they need it,” said Alison Yeager, SourcePoint’s director of communications and development. “The website redesign is clean, modern, and affords users the access and functionality they need.”

The accessibility features, which include the ability to adjust contrast, text size, spacing, and cursor size, are triggered by a user clicking the blue eye icon at the center-right of the screen. This provides an inclusive browsing experience for older adults and other individuals with varying degrees of visual impairment.

For the new site, SourcePoint consulted with Fireman Creative, a design and development agency in Pittsburgh, with support from OhioHealth, the organization’s health and wellness partner since 2014.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_SourcePoint-1.jpg

