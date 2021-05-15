Work to begin on Griswold Street

The City of Delaware will undertake a water main replacement project along Griswold Street, between Washington Street and Franklin Street.

Work by the Public Utilities Department will begin on May 17 and continue through June 4, weather permitting.

The intersection of Washington and Griswold streets will close to traffic May 18 at approximately 8 a.m. and reopen later that day.

The city is replacing the water main to improve water service and fire flow in the area. The project will include making new connections to the existing water mains on Washington and Franklin streets that will require closing water mains in the area.

After the new water main has been installed and placed into service, restoration of the pavement and yard area will take place.

Every attempt will be made to keep construction disturbance to a minimum, but residents may experience road closures, traffic delays, restricted street parking, and increased noise during regular business hours. The city will make every effort to provide 24-hours advance notice of non-emergency water shut-downs necessitated by the construction, but residents may experience short periods of no water service.

Public questions may be directed to the Public Utilities Department by calling 740-203-1904.

