Farmers markets to return

With summer just around the corner, Main Street Delaware (MSD)’s always-popular farmers market is set to return to downtown Delaware. This weekend will mark the opening of the market, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday and also from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 31.

Last May, the farmers market was forced to set up at the Delaware County Fairgrounds as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and it remained there for much of the year before returning downtown in the fall. With Ohio’s health and safety restrictions set to be lifted next month, visitors to the market will be able to enjoy more of a traditional feel to the events.

“After being at the fairgrounds for some time last farmers’ market season, it was a very smooth transition coming back downtown, for our vendors and shoppers,” Caroline Pusateri, MSD’s events coordinator, said.

Vendors will still be spaced out to facilitate traffic flow and social distancing, but Pusateri said some things will be returning for the first time, such as vendors handing out samples.

“We do have a few rules and regulations put in place for the market that we created in partnership with the Delaware Public Health District,” Pusateri said. “But as has been announced, on June 2, all public health orders in Ohio will be dismissed. What this means for us, is our requirements become recommendations.”

Pusateri went on to say, “We are so excited for another great year of the Main Street Delaware Farmers’ Market. You’ll see some of your favorite vendors returning as well as some new ones, offering a wide variety of items including fresh produce, eggs, local honey, meat, plants and cut flowers, baked goods, fudge, handmade jewelry, coffee, dog treats, handcrafted items and more!”

For more information on the farmers markets and other events through MSD, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com or check out the Main Street Delaware Facebook page.

Pictured are some of the baked goods that were available last September during a Main Street Delaware Farmers Market event in downtown Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Baked-goods.jpg Pictured are some of the baked goods that were available last September during a Main Street Delaware Farmers Market event in downtown Delaware. Courtesy photo | Main Street Delaware

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.