Fourqurean named new Orange Township administrator

LEWIS CENTER — During a special virtual meeting held May 10, the Orange Township Board of Trustees voted in favor of hiring Joseph Fourqurean as the township’s new administrator.

Most recently, Fourqurean was the utility billing supervisor at the City of Westerville. He had worked for the city in different capacities since 2011. Since 2015, he has also been the head swim coach at Olentangy Orange High School. Fourqurean has degrees from The Ohio State University and Ohio Dominican University.

Westerville had a population of 36,120 in the 2010 census (estimated at more than 40,000 now), while Orange Township had a population of 26,269 (estimated at over 31,000 now).

The administrator position has been a bit of a revolving door the last couple years in Orange Township. Since 2015, the position had previously been held by Andrew King, Lee Bodnar and Gail Messmer.

The special meeting last week featured action on three positions for the township.

The meeting began with a motion to go into executive session, prompting Trustee Ryan Rivers to say, “I’m not sure what this executive session is about, but in my opinion, all these employment decisions have not been handled properly.” He abstained, but was outvoted.

Trustee Ben Grumbles said while they were in executive session, they discussed the roles of the human resources director, administrator and administrative assistant.

Acting Administrator Debbie Taranto made a motion to hire Fourqurean as Orange Township administrator. She and Grumbles voted yes, but Rivers said, “There is a clear precedent in how we hire, so we will not be posting the administrator job at all?”

“No, because we had a very qualified person to do that role,” Taranto said.

“So no one else will get the opportunity to interview for the administrator job at Orange Township?” Rivers said.

“Not if we hire this gentleman, no,” Taranto said.

“And was there ever a process where anyone could come in and interview?” Rivers said.

“Mr. Rivers, we discussed this in exec how the process worked,” Taranto said.

“I’m just asking the question,” Rivers said. He abstained.

The board then approved a job description for the HR director. Office Manager Valerie Bunting and Taranto have been handling the HR role since May.

“We had an HR audit done that shows this position isn’t necessary,” Rivers said, again abstaining. “We had a foundation for a new staffing structure, it was almost done, and we’ve erased a year’s worth of work, and now we’re doing this all backwards, hiring the administrator first.”

Taranto said due to the size of the township’s staff, it had been recommended by consulting firm GO-HR to hire an HR director. She felt the hire would be less expensive than using a monthly service.

Rivers abstained again on the job description and posting of an administrative assistant/receptionist position, which was approved.

Also at the meeting, new staff member Silas Bowers introduced himself and said the pool opening date is on track for Friday. He said there had been a problem with the sand filtration system, with four pipes breaking, and sand getting into the pool. The repairs will cost less than $10,000.

