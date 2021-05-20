Lamb to leave position with county

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that Economic Development Director Bob Lamb, who has headed the department since 2015, will be departing his position June 15 to join Columbus-based developer Connect Realty. County Administrator Michael Frommer will head the department during the upcoming transition period.

“Mike already has deep involvement with economic development matters in Delaware County as part of his day-to-day duties,” said County Commissioner Gary Merrell, president of this year’s board. “It only makes sense to have him at the helm while we undertake a search for a new director.”

Frommer said that Lamb, who will be a senior vice president of development for Connect Realty, has created a strong staff during the last five-and-a-half years. Lamb also has been heavily involved with the Delaware County Finance Authority, many key projects, the approval of zoning overlays, and the development of key economic incentives.

“We will miss Bob, there’s no doubt about that,” Frommer said, “but we’re fortunate that growth remains so strong in Delaware County and we have the structures in place to continue our mission of creating public-private partnerships without interruption.”

Lamb said he will miss working for the county: “It was a difficult decision because I have truly loved my time here, but this opportunity was too good to pass up. I love Delaware County and will continue to make it my home and a place where my wife and I will raise our sons.”

Lamb added he intends to remain active in the community. He currently serves as vice president of the board of directors for Destination Delaware County, the area’s tourism bureau.

Economic Development Administrator Rob Platte, Coordinator Kelsey Scott, and Specialist Zach Dowley continue with the county.

For more information about the Delaware County Economic Development Department, visit https://economicdevelopment.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Lamb https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Lamb.jpg Lamb

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

Submitted by Delaware County.