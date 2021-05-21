Bill aims to keep nursing home residents safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) announced Wednesday the passage of Senate Bill 58 by the Ohio Senate. Also known as Esther’s law, this legislation would allow residents of nursing homes to install electronic monitoring devices in their rooms to prevent neglect and abuse.

“The idea behind this legislation is to allow families to be able to monitor their loved ones to ensure their safety and health,” said Brenner. “Nursing home residents deserve to feel safe and cared for in their facilities and their families deserve the peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are safe.”

Under the bill, a resident or a resident’s guardian or attorney in fact may authorize the installation and use of an electronic monitoring device in the resident’s room. According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, between 2017 and 2018, there were about 15,000 reports of abuse, neglect, and exploitation for adults over the age of 60 Ohio.

Submitted story

