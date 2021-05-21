BV board discusses COVID, construction plans

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education discussed the pandemic and upcoming construction projects during its regular meeting Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Andy Miller began the meeting with his usual COVID update. He said there are currently zero staff cases and zero student cases in the district.

“(That’s) as good as we’ve been all year long,” Miller said. “We’re not seeing any spread at schools.”

Miller added spring athletics have gone well, and there were a limited amount of quarantines as the result of spring sports.

The district will continue with all its safety protocols through the end of the school year, he said, and the district will work with the Delaware Public Health District as it plans for next school year.

“We’ll continue with mitigation strategies through the end of the school year,” Miller said “We’ll follow guidelines as we progress to the 2021-2022 school year. We’ll have to see what they say.”

Later in the meeting, Miller discussed construction plans for the district and, at the behest of board member Jeff White, said he would prepare a presentation outlining all the projects. Miller said a proposal with a contractor for the new track and tennis courts was approved, and the board will have to hold a special meeting before its June 16 meeting in order to approve the project and allow it to start on time. Miller said it is important to start the project as soon as possible while the track is not being used at the start of the summer.

Renovations to the high school stadium are projected to be completed by September.

Jeremy Froehlich, the district’s director of operations and safety, said the district recently began advertising bidding for the upcoming band room project at Buckeye Valley High School, and he hopes the new band room will be completed by Jan. 1, 2022.

The board also approved graduation for 206 seniors.

Additionally, the board approved employments for several individuals, including Laura Pappa, a gifted liaison for the district; Jennifer Page, a curriculum, instruction, and assessment (CIA) specialist for grades six through 12; Barb Gall, a CIA specialist for pre-K through fifth grade at BV West Elementary; Christine Anthony, a CIA specialist for pre-K through fifth grade at BV East Elementary; Jackie Noel, a CIA specialist for students grade sixth through 12th; Scott Thomas, who will serve as the dean of students at BV East; and Christopher Perna, who will teach physical education at BV East.

The board will meet next at 6:30 p.m. June 16.

