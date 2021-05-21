Model home approved in Berlin Township

SUNBURY — The Berlin Township Zoning Commission recently approved a rezoning request for a new model home.

America’s Home Place, 6918 E. state Route 37, was granted to rezone a little over an acre from Neighborhood Commercial District to Planned Commercial District to construct a 2,200-square-foot model for display purposes.

“It will not be hooked up to sewer and water, just electricity and gas for heating and cooling,” the meeting minutes read. “This is just another model home for customers to be able to walk through and view the product.”

The location currently has two model homes, with one of them under construction. The new model will be on a parcel next to the two homes.

“The zoning restrictions, including the building setbacks, the building envelope etc. and it will not encroach on easements or other restrictions,” the minutes read. There were no divergences. The parking lot will be extended by 50 feet, adding six parking spaces.

The commission members were told it is typical for the model to not be connected to all utilities, since it was not zoned as residential. However, it could be hooked up if it were sold and used commercially. They asked the applicant what the long-term plans were for the property. The BZC was told the existing model homes could be demolished and replaced with new model homes.

There were no public comments, and the BZC voted unanimously to approve the resolution in February, sending it on to Berlin’s trustees.

When the trustees first heard the resolution in March, they “had questions as to why the two parcels had not been re-platted as one parcel since there is only one access from Route 36/37,” the minutes read. “After a lengthy discussion, the trustees felt that since the second parcel was not part of the original plan, there will need to be a change of plan/new final (plan) made since the desire is to change the use of the parking.”

The hearing resumed on April 26. Trustee Tom D’Amico said in the minutes “he was happy to see the additional layout for the parking and the letter from ODOT stating that they are not requiring a driveway.”

The America’s Home Place representative said the parking will be changed to add nine parking spaces, along with an access road built to 3 B’s & K Road with shared easements. The trustees then approved the resolution.

At the same meeting, the trustees drafted a resolution for the creation of a Parks & Trails Advisory Committee. The committee would have no independent authority and would consist of five to 11 residents.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Berlin-Township.jpg The front of America’s Home Place on state Route 37 in Berlin Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Model-home.jpg The front of America’s Home Place on state Route 37 in Berlin Township. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.