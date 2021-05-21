Spring improvements in Galena

GALENA — Saturday was such a nice day that many central Ohioans worked in their gardens. In Galena, they did the same thing by sprucing up the Village Square.

Volunteers planted annuals and applied mulch. All that needs to be done now is to keep things watered for what could be a nice summer.

“Just at the Vault (coffee shop),” read a comment on social media. “The square looks great. Good job to all who had a hand in it.”

Two businesses are being welcomed to the square this spring — the return of Talulas and Son of Thurman.

The latter, a restaurant whose first location was in Delaware, posted May 7 on Facebook that it is now open.

“Well, we opened quietly a couple of weeks ago; we thought it would be best to kind of slow-roll it,” the post said. “That gave our staff a chance to start at a trot instead of a sprint!”

In addition to the spring cleaning and openings, Galena’s council held four meetings in the first two months of the year.

At its organizational meeting in January, Ruben Minor was elected council president. Alison Cherubini-Hillyer was appointed to the Galena Planning and Zoning Commission, and Jodi L. Moehring was hired as P&Z clerk. Theodore Roshon was hired as maintenance crew leader.

During the regular January meeting, council authorized budgeting for repairs on Joe Walker Road.

In her mayor’s report, Jill Love “performed a marriage ceremony and is now on the list of Delaware County mayors that can perform marriages.”

At a special meeting in February, an ordinance specifying sewer service for a 6-acre property on South Galena Road upon annexation to the village was approved. Code Compliance Officer K. Levi Koehler “explained that the municipal services ordinance is the second step under the annexation process,” the meeting minutes read. “An annexation must be approved by the Village Council before the Village Council can approve an annexation for rezoning.”

At its regular February meeting, council conditionally accepted public improvements at The Arrowhead Lakes Estates Section 2. It was noted construction on the second phase is underway.

Guests also spoke at the virtual meeting. Al Blyth from the Big Walnut Rotary said it “currently has 20 people involved and there are over 2.1 million members worldwide. The Rotary exchanges ideas and plans for local and (global) projects. They are currently working on a water project in third world countries.”

Adam Howard from the Delaware Public Health District updated council on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first 12 months everyone was on the defensive,” Howard said. “The first vaccine was made available in December 2020, so we are now on the offensive getting the vaccines out as quickly as possible.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Galena.jpg Volunteers recently took part in a spring cleanup of the Galena Village Square, which is shown in this photo taken Thursday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Galena-Village-Square.jpg Volunteers recently took part in a spring cleanup of the Galena Village Square, which is shown in this photo taken Thursday. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.