COVID-19 cases leveling off

Less than 100 additional cases of the coronavirus were reported in the county during the past week, the Delaware Public Health District said.

The latest COVID-19 numbers chart, released on Wednesday, said there were 16,633 total cases (11,627 confirmed by testing plus 5,006 probable by symptoms). Last week’s total was 16,549. There were 232 total hospitalizations (up two from last week) and 93 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days (down two from last week). A total of 114 Delaware County residents have died from the infectious disease.

“The Ohio Department of Health this week amended its remaining health order to match the new CDC guidance, which allows those who have been vaccinated to stop wearing masks,” the health district posted Thursday on Facebook. “Under the ODH/CDC’s new guidance, those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance.”

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard said Thursday there were 1,094,742 cases, up more than 7,000 from last week. There have been 19,628 deaths and 58,396 hospitalizations.

Delaware County has consistently been listed as 14th in the state based on the number of cases of coronavirus of Ohio’s 88 counties, followed by neighboring Licking County. The ODH data has Delaware County at 18,638 cases, 306 people hospitalized, and 133 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said Friday there were 32,608,287 cases of coronavirus in the United States, up more than 246,000 from the previous week. There have been 584,975 deaths in the U.S. from the infectious disease, up nearly 5,000 from last week. Overall, though, cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. are down sharply in the last 30 days.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has consistently reported higher numbers than the CDC. According to its data on Friday morning, there were 33,057,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. It also reports 588,548 deaths. Both numbers are higher than any other nation in the world.

Worldwide, Johns Hopkins is reporting 165.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up more than 5 million from last week. There have been 3.4 million deaths, up more than 100,000 in the past week.

The Johns Hopkins data includes a testing tracker of new cases, tests per 100,000 people, and percent positive for each state. Ohio is trending down overall.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

