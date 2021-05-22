AMVETS Department of Ohio celebrating milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AMVETS Department of Ohio will be marking its 75th anniversary with a special open house celebration and building dedication on Friday, June 11, starting at 6 p.m. at the department’s new headquarters, 960 Checkrein Ave., Columbus.

Andrew McElrath, AMVETS Department of Ohio stat commander, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, and a representative from the Columbus Chamber of Commerce will speak June 11, followed immediately by an official ribbon cutting and open house. Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy, AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown, and several state legislators will also be in attendance.

The event will showcase the department’s new headquarters building by taking a glimpse into the past as many historical artifacts, newspaper articles, photos and documents from the past 75 years will be on display.

Light refreshments will be available, and guests can take tours of the building following the ceremony until 9 p.m.

AMVETS Department of Ohio was founded on June 14, 1946, and was chartered by AMVETS National in September 1946. Carl Freudenberg, one of AMVETS eight original founders, was instrumental in the department’s formation and served as the first state commander from 1945-1946.

The open house is not only about taking stock of what the department have done over the past 75 years to serve veterans, but also a nod to the future of continued service for the next 75 years and beyond.

Guests are asked to park at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Worthington, 6500 Doubletree Ave., and take free shuttles to and from the event site.

The open house is free and open to the public. AMVETS Department of Ohio is a part of AMVETS, also known as American Veterans, which is the most inclusive congressionally-chartered veterans service organization representing the interests of 20 million veterans and their families nationwide.

Submitted by the AMVETS Department of Ohio.

