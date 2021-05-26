Club focused on building literacy skills

The unofficial kickoff to the summer begins on June 1 with the Delaware County District Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Club, “Tails and Tales.” The annual reading program will run June 1 through July 23 for all ages.

“Students experienced a school year unlike any other in 2020-2021. From distance learning to hybrid and everything in between, we know that there were a lot of adjustments that had to be made,” said DCDL Youth Services Manager Kelly Cochran. “This year, Summer Reading Club is especially critical as we encourage kids to read just 15 minutes a day to maintain and even build upon those literacy skills they learned over the school year.”

Youth readers ages 0-17 are challenged to read 12 hours over the summer and will receive prizes at 6-and 12-hour milestones. Bonus prize opportunities await those who view on-demand video programming, complete a Kindergarten Readiness Checklist, and sign up for the Preservation Parks Summer Letterbox Adventure.

Included in the six-hour prize will be a collection of coupons, discounts, and free giveaways provided by local businesses all around Delaware County and central Ohio. Prize books are provided through the generosity of the Friends of the Delaware County District Library.

Adults are encouraged to read books or attend library programs. Any combination of four books read or programs attended will earn participants a prize.

The Summer Reading Club does not require registration. Participants simply download a reading log from www.delawarelibrary.org/summerreading or keep track in a notebook, then stop in to a branch and tell a DCDL staff member when it’s time to pick up a prize.

Most programs and gatherings will remain virtual through the summer with some exceptions. The annual Medieval Faire will take place with a live virtual joust at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. This full joust will be performed by the Knights of the Rose inside the Cashmans arena and broadcast with commentary on the Library’s YouTube channel.

A free visit from children’s author/illustrator Molly Idle is currently planned to be in-person, outside at the Orange Branch Library Imagination Garden at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Idle’s books include “Flora and the Flamingo,” “Tea Rex” and “Sea Rex,” and the mermaid tales “Pearl” and “Coral.” All interested attendees are asked to register at www.delawarelibrary.org on the Event page so they can be the first to receive any updates or additional information about the visit.

“We are so excited to bookend our summer with such fun events as the medieval joust and the visit from Molly Idle,” said Cochran. “There will be many more fun opportunities to fill your evenings in between with live, virtual visits from some of our favorite presenters like cartoonist Steve Harpster and author Jasmine Warga, and videos available to view at any time from performers like Zak Morgan, Erica Carlson and Magic Nate.”

Participants can get started at www.delawarelibrary.org/summerreading.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

