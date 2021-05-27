Additions proposed for Glenross North

The city’s largest subdivision could be growing even larger following Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council. During the meeting, council members held the second reading for a preliminary subdivision plat and preliminary development plan for two additional sections in the Glenross North subdivision.

Proposed are 91 single-family homes on the approximately 43.6-acre addition that will be known as Sections 5 and 6, located east of Glenn Parkway and just south of Berlin Station Road. The existing 100 acres of Glenross North contain Sections 1-4 and have already been developed with homes being sold.

The minimum lot sizes for the 91 homes would be 9,100 square feet, and the minimum house sizes would be 1,800 square feet for one-story ranches and 2,000 square feet for two-story homes. Primary access to the homes would be a right-in, right-out entrance and exit on Glenn Parkway, with secondary access connecting Sections 5 and 6 to Section 4.

In addition to the preliminary subdivision plat and preliminary development plan, a rezoning amendment and conditional use permit for the placement of a Planned Mixed Use Overlay District on the site were also given their second readings.

The third reading of the ordinances has been tabled pending the final approval of the annexation of the land into Delaware, which is set to go before council at its meeting on Monday, July 26. The final annexation must first be approved by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, and per the Ohio Revised Code, there must be a 60-day waiting period between the county’s approval and the city’s first reading of the annexation.

A first reading for a pre-annexation agreement (PAA) for the nearly 44 acres was held during Monday’s meeting, with a discussion on the agreement to be held during council’s next meeting.

City documents for the PAA state, “The Pre-Annexation Agreement is necessary to be entered into prior to accepting the Final Annexation for the property. The Agreement has several provisions but essentially outlines the additional requirements of this development with respect to certain financing elements such as the requirement to enter into a New Community Authority and potentially Tax Increment Financing … This will ensure the financing obligations required by the City and entrance into the New Community Authority are formalized prior to acceptance of the final annexation.”

Glenross represents the city’s largest subdivision governed by a single homeowners association, with original planning for the subdivision dating back to 2006 when the land was annexed into the city for Glenross North. Last month, 44 more homes were approved as part of Section 14 in Glenross South, which is nearing the completion of its 487-home plat.

Pictured is an illustrative site plan for sections 5 and 6 of the Glenross North subdivision. The development is located east of Glenn Parkway and south of Berlin Station Road in Delaware.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

