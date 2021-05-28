DCDL to roll out extended hours

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) announced during a regular meeting of the DCDL Board of Trustees that beginning Tuesday, June 1, all locations will extend hours to meet the needs of the library patrons.

Additionally, the library will follow the announcement of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and lift indoor mask mandates for patrons beginning June 2.

Following the orders of DeWine, beginning June 2, masks are no longer required to be worn while inside a Delaware County District Library location. The library’s current mask protocols will remain in effect until June 2, which include requiring masks for all individuals older than age 2 who do not otherwise have a medical exemption.

Beginning June 1, the new hours for all in-person, drive-thru and curbside services will be Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Ostrander Branch is closed on Mondays) and Friday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also on June 1, the Maker Studio, located at the Delaware Main Library, will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The Maker Studio is closed Saturday and Sunday.

“We will continue to evaluate our hours of operation to see what makes sense for our public needs and staff time,” said DCDL Director George Needham. “We plan to use all the information at our disposal like door counts, circulation transactions, and reference interactions to continue this conversation in a way that is beneficial to our patrons.”

Curbside pickup will stay a feature at Delaware, Ostrander and Powell branch libraries, and the drive-up window will remain a crucial function of the Orange Branch Library.

Needham announced during committee reports that excavation tools are now on site at the land where the Liberty Branch Library will be built. This equipment will begin the construction of a retention pond that must be created before additional work may be completed on the site.

Michelle Walters, senior project manager for Marker Construction, joined the meeting to discuss some changes to the structural steel scope, concrete metal scope, and concrete bid package of the Liberty Branch Library building project. The trustees unanimously accepted the change orders brought to the board.

In other actions, the board unanimously approved the issuance of notes for the purpose of building Liberty Branch Library and other facility renovations. Trustees also unanimously approved the post-issuance compliance policy in connection with the issuance of tax-exempt and tax-preferred obligations by the library.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

