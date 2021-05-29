Delaware Rotary Foundation awards scholarships

The Delaware Rotary Foundation awarded two $2,000 college scholarships to well-deserving high school students in Delaware County.

At Monday’s Rotary meeting, Lisa Choe (Buckeye Valley) and Mackenzie Collett (Hayes) were each awarded $2,000 to support their educational pursuits.

“Recognizing and supporting the accomplishments of students in our community is a pillar of our Rotary service throughout the year. Through this scholarship program, we have awarded over $15,000 in college scholarships since 2018,” said Delaware Rotary President Scott Cubberly.

Scholarships are awarded annually. Eligible students must reside and attend high school in Delaware County. The application window opens in January of each year.

For more information, visit https://www.delawarerotary.org/ or contact the Delaware Rotary Foundation Scholarship Committee Chair Sarah JanTausch at srjantau@gmail.com.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian

challenges. The Delaware Rotary Chapter started in 1928 and was designated as No. 3018. The initial meetings of the club were held at Bun’s Restaurant. All Rotary chapters are guided by the “4-Way Test,” which states, “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” The club meets every Monday noon.

Pictured, left to right, are scholarship committee member Michael Ringle, Mackenzie Collett, Lisa Choe and Rotary President Scott Cubberly. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_IMG_5656.jpg Pictured, left to right, are scholarship committee member Michael Ringle, Mackenzie Collett, Lisa Choe and Rotary President Scott Cubberly. Courtsey photo | Delaware Rotary

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Delaware.

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Delaware.