County replaces culvert in Berkshire Twp.

GALENA — A county project to replace a culvert on South Galena Road between U.S. Route 3 and Golf Course Road in Berkshire Township is complete. It had been closed starting May 10 for up to 19 days.

The project was part of the spring cleaning efforts going on in the township.

“The Township continues to be proactive in maintaining roadway systems,” Berkshire’s recently-issued spring newsletter said. “The Trustees recently approved over $100,000 in roadway paving. That will begin this Spring.”

The township newsletter reminded residents to trim their street trees per township zoning resolution, to “please keep your property tidy by picking up any trash and debris,” and to keep decorations clean at the cemetery during mowing.

“The Township Administrator (Kevin Vaughn) is willing to attend HOA meetings to help answer questions about the community,” the newsletter said. “To request his attendance please contact our office at 740-965-2992.”

Other reminders were that residents may need a zoning certificate for a new deck, patio or swimming pool. Volunteers were needed to clean and maintain the flower garden.

At a meeting on March 22, township trustees approved the purchase of a batwing mower and trading in their old batwing mower to Evolution Ag. They also agreed to purchase a speed radar unit, the minutes read.

The trustees then discussed what they’d like to see in the township park. Trustee Joshua Varble said he preferred a playground or picnic shelter over paving the walking path, and Trustee Mike Dattilo agreed.

On April 12, Dattilo told trustees that the roads were crack sealed and would be touched up.

During the April 26 trustees meeting, Vaughn received “approval to proceed with Delaware and Berlin Townships to discuss the extension of the trash contract with Rumpke coming due in the near future.”

The minutes for the meeting said Vaughn also “gave the trustees some drawings of a new fence with lettering to be looked into for the freeway exit. This is just a preliminary drawing and no estimates have been obtained. The trustees discussed this and decided to proceed with obtaining some estimates.”

At their meeting on May 10, the trustees approved spending “$100,153.30 for various roadway projects within Berkshire Township as part of the Delaware County Road Improvement Program.”

They also approved spending $13,865.30 for grader patch repairs to Joe Walker Road by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office.

The township office will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

