Work underway to update playground equipment in Harlem Twp.

GALENA — 3 Flames BBQ truck set up shop at Harlem Community Park on Thursday evening. A portion of the proceeds went to the Harlem Township Heritage Committee.

During the three-hour event, vehicles lined up in the park to get boxes of pulled pork sandwiches, half a smoked chicken, cheesy potatoes, chipotle slaw and banana pudding with peanut butter.

Harlem Township Heritage is a nonprofit organization that announced earlier this month plans are moving forward to complete the installation of new playground equipment at Harlem Community Park.

At a recent township trustees meeting, Dave Snyder, of the Parks Committee, asked for grant or public assistance to purchase a climbing sphere and swing set for phase two of the park playground. This equipment would allow for more inclusion for children of all abilities to use. The committee volunteers would provide the labor, but the equipment costs around $45,000. The trustees unanimously approved looking into assistance.

“The Parks Committee is also in the process of requesting a grant through Natureworks, a state funded grant program, to help with the proposed playground upgrade costs,” the township website said. “There is the possibility of a third station, pending funding.”

The Parks Committee meets virtually at 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information, visit harlemtwp.com/playground.

The park is on state Route 605, across from the Harlem Township Division of Fire.

Also at the Harlem Township Board of Trustees regular meeting in the firehouse on Feb. 17, Fire Chief Chris Caito said he needed to replace a video laryngoscope for Medic 451, and the purchase was approved.

“The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be collecting traffic counts in Delaware County this year, collecting traffic count data on State, County and Township Roads,” said a public notice on the township site. “If you see traffic count equipment on one of your township roads, it is more than likely part of this program. If you see that the equipment is damaged, or appears to be not working properly, please contact Doug Riedel, Township Liaison, at 740-833-2448 or driedel@co.delaware.oh.us.”

The trustees then discussed applying for an ODOT Sign Grant for replacing existing signs if needed based on the recommendation of Riedel, from the Delaware County Engineer’s Office.

The trustees — David Jackson, Jerry Paul and Bob Singer — also approved total permanent appropriations for 2021 of $4,266,500. They renewed the Zoning Inspector Bond, which would have expired in April. They tabled painting the inside of the building until they had three quotes from vendors. They approved a two-year contract with Energy Harbor as the township electric supplier.

Finally, the trustees unanimously approved amendments to Articles VII, VIII, XXI and XXVII of the Harlem Township Zoning Resolution.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

