Unique first year at helm

The two newest principals at Delaware City Schools for the 2020-2021 school year said they enjoyed their first year with the district and are looking forward to the fall semester.

Kerri Templeton and Jake LeGros joined the district last summer as the principals at Conger Elementary and Smith Elementary, respectively. Templeton replaced Josh Page, who took a position at Jonathan Alder High School, while LeGros replaced Rochelle Thompson, who retired.

Templeton said her first year with the district was a good one.

“My first year at Conger has been nothing short of amazing,” she said.

Templeton added her favorite part of being at the school has been being part of the community.

“I have loved being a part of the Conger Pacer family and building relationships with students, staff and families,” Templeton said. “I am looking forward to all students returning in the fall and having another wonderful year!”

LeGros said his first year at Smith was “absolutely amazing,” even though there was a pandemic.

“Through the entire school year, the support we received from the community, and enthusiasm we received from our students, helped assure the plans and protocols that were put in place to sustain a successful year under COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

LeGros added there were many highlights to his first year at Smith.

“From our fundraisers and holiday community support, to our virtual talent show and field days, there was a lot to celebrate during this unique school year,” he said.

LeGros said that the best part of the year came about three to four weeks into the school year, when the school began to see the COVID safety plans were working.

“All of these questions lead to quite a bit of tension,” LeGros said. “As we continued into the school year, you could see that the protocols were working, students were responding well and were excited to be back in the building, teachers could breathe a sigh of relief and begin to feel confident in their instruction delivery, and things began to feel normal in our ‘new normal.’ It gave our faculty and staff the confidence to know we could withstand whatever changes were to come this year.”

LeGros said he’s looking forward to the start of next school year, and he can’t wait to see all Smith students in the building together again.

“There has yet to be a time where I have seen everyone together in one location,” LeGros said. “I’m hopeful that COVID-19 numbers stay low through the summer months, and we can have some of our beginning of the year events, such as meet the teacher, fall festivals, and Smith resident art projects, that build the excitement and energy for a new school year. Everyone has worked very hard this year and deserve a little R & R before that time comes!”

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said Templeton and LeGros both did “an incredible job” this year.

“As new administrators, they embraced our school community and have built many positive relationships,” Kegley said. “They faced great challenges as they started the school year. Kerri and Jake have connected with our online academy students and our students who attended the hybrid model. I know they are both are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the building for the 2021-22 school year.”

First-year principals share thoughts

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

