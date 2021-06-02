BV students graduate in Selby Stadium

The 58th annual Buckeye Valley High School Commencement Ceremony was held in a unique setting Sunday to allow family and friends of students in the class of 2021 to witness the special moment in person.

To allow for the maximum amount of guests to be in attendance while following proper safety procedures as directed by the Delaware Public Health District, the ceremony was held in Ohio Wesleyan University’s historic Selby Stadium. The larger venue allowed students to invite up to eight guests each.

On Tuesday, Buckeye Valley Superintendent Andy Miller said he believed the event was a success.

“Graduation went very well,” Miller said. “It was a beautiful day! As they have all year, the class of 2021 showed great flexibility and grace. I am confident that because of what the members of the class of 2021 have endured, they will go out into the larger world with the same positivity and leadership as they face challenges in the future.”

Miller added the 2020-2021 school year was a success for the district overall.

“In spite of the circumstances, I thought we enjoyed a very successful school year,” he said. “Although a year like no other, our instructional delivery models included completely virtual, hybrid (progressing from two days to four days of in-class instruction), with things culminating the last nine weeks to include a large portion of our students ‘all-in.’”

Miller said the successful school year would not have been possible without the hard work of both the Buckeye Valley staff and the community.

“The BV staff demonstrated our commitment to students in multiple ways throughout the year and remained focused on student growth,” Miller said. “The entire BV community had to constantly operate outside their comfort zone, to serve students and keep learning at the forefront.”

Miller added he’s not sure what the fall semester at BV will look like yet, but he’s confident the district will handle it.

“I don’t know what is in store yet for the upcoming year,” he said. “I am hopeful that we continue the positive trend regarding COVID. What I do know is that we will be successful regardless of what is thrown our way and will continue, whatever that takes, to keep the learning moving forward!”

Seniors in the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2021 throw their caps in the air as the graduation ceremony concludes Sunday at Ohio Wesleyan University's Selby Stadium. Buckeye Valley graduates pose for a photo together after Sunday's graduation ceremony.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

