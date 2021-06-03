Treasurer to mail out property tax bills

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. announced Wednesday that 39,835 second half tax bills will be mailed today.

Payment is due by close of business July 12. Payments made after that date are subject to penalties unless postmarked by July 12.

“If you live in Delaware County, you should have your tax bill by June 10,” Rankey said. “If you receive a tax bill and you escrow money through your mortgage company for your property taxes, please reach out to your mortgage company to ensure the tax bill is paid. Also, these bills were created May 14. If you made a payment after May 14, it will not be reflected on this bill.”

This is the first set of property tax bills sent out by Rankey since he became treasurer earlier this year.

“The treasurer’s office has been open to the public thanks to a great staff, but we encourage payments being made online or by mail,” Rankey said. “There are several payment options available in Delaware County.”

Property owners can pay by cash, check, eCheck, or credit or debit cards. To view the various options, visit https://treasurer.co.delaware.oh.us/methods/.

• Payments can be made in person at the treasurer’s office, 145 N. Union St. in Delaware, by cash, check, or credit or debit card.

• There is a 2.5% convenience fee on most credit/debit card transactions; Visa debit carries a $3.95 fee. This service is available online or at the treasurer’s office.

• A $2.50 convenience fee is applied to eCheck transactions up to $10,000. All eCheck transactions over $10,000 are charged a $12.50 convenience fee.

• Bank bill pay: It is recommended that you make this transaction no later than July 2 to allow for processing times. Include the parcel number on the memo line.

Rankey said a representative of the treasurer’s office will be inside the front doors of 145 N. Union St. from July 6-12, collecting tax bills being paid by check. Property owners with multiple parcels or who are paying with cash or card will be directed to the treasurer’s office.

Individuals with questions about their property tax bills can contact the treasurer’s office via email at treasurer@co.delaware.oh.us, or by calling 740.833.2480.

For more information on property taxes and the operation of the Delaware County treasurer’s office, visit www.co.delaware.oh.us/treasurer.

Rankey https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Rankey-mug.jpeg Rankey

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.