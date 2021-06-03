Wilson Road closed in Kingston Twp. for roundabout construction

SUNBURY — Wilson Road/state Route 656 is closed in Kingston Township at state Route 61 for roundabout construction.

The roundabout site, known to locals as Stark’s Corner, closed on June 1 for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project.

“The shape of the roundabout will resemble a peanut, and minimizes the project impact on adjacent neighbors,” said the township’s second quarter newsletter, published last month. “The total estimated cost of the project is $2.1 million dollars with $310,000 coming from an Ohio Public Works Commission grant, $17,250 from the Delaware County Engineer’s Office, and $17,250 from Kingston Township. Questions regarding the project should be directed to ODOT District 6 in Delaware at 740-833-8000.”

The closure is expected to be for 60 days.

According to the township newsletter, Stark’s Corner was named after James Stark, a Pennsylvanian who settled on the spot in 1809, before Kingston was even established. He opened the first and only hotel in the township. The cemetery on SR 656 is named after him and shared by Porter and Kingston townships.

The roundabout isn’t the only road work going on in the township. For example, Kingston Township is working with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office to install a new drainage culvert under Todd Street Road and make other drainage improvements.

“This is another issue that has gone on forever,” said Trustee Chairman Dewey Akers in the newsletter.

Akers said he and Road Superintendent Doug Crowl purchased a tractor mower for road right-of-ways. Akers also said if anyone noticed hazardous conditions or damaged pavement or guardrails within the township, to contact him at 740-803-1529 or Crowl at 740-815-8427.

A guardrail was recently damaged on Blue Church Road, and it cost the township more than $2,800 to repair because the responsible party fled the scene.

“During their May Monthly Meeting, the Trustees approved roadwork to be completed this summer including resurfacing Blue Church Road between Wilson Road and Rosecrans Road with chip and seal/fog coating,” the newsletter said. “The same resurfacing will be applied to Stockwell Road from the Township Line west to State Route 61.”

Trustees have also discussed the intersections of state Route 521 at North Galena and 3 B’s and K roads. Despite the installation of solar-powered flashing stop signs and stop ahead warning signs in the past year, along with power pole relocations, accidents continue.

Last, but not least, “a lonely steer was found wandering Blue Church Road” on April 19, the newsletter said. Residents and a county deputy were able to steer the young ox back to its pasture.

“This situation is not unique,” the township said. “If you should see loose farm livestock on the road, immediately contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911. Additionally, render any assistance able to identify the owner of the animal, where it may have come from, and warn other approaching motorists of the hazard.”

