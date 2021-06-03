Balderson visits Stratford Cemetery

Last week, Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) paid his respects to veterans buried at Stratford Cemetery in Delaware County.

In the early 1900s, vandalism and neglect at the cemetery resulted in the destruction of various headstones belonging to local veterans. Thanks to the work of volunteers at the Stratford Ecological Center, with support from Balderson and Delaware County officials, much of the site has now been restored, following decades of disrepair.

Stratford Cemetery is the final resting place for veterans, spanning a wide range of early American military conflicts, including the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War. Grove Meeker, Peter Kroninger, and Roswell Tuller were among those whose headstones had been damaged and recently refurbished.

“Witnessing the transformation that occurred here as a result of our support and the perseverance of dedicated local volunteers was a deeply humbling experience,” Balderson said. “… This cemetery reminds us of all our nation has endured throughout its rich history. Its restoration is an appropriate tribute to the American heroes buried here, and to the sacrifices that so many military service members have made on our behalf.”

Balderson’s office worked with the National Cemetery Administration of Veterans Affairs to remedy the situation and support the revitalization of headstones, which was overseen by the Stratford Ecological Center.

Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12), left, tours the Stratford Cemetery in Delaware.

Submitted by the Office of Congressman Troy Balderson, who represents Ohio’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

