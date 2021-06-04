Thurston remembered for his service to Oxford Township

ASHLEY — The late William R. Thurston was recently remembered for his service to Oxford Township.

Thurston died on Feb. 3 at the age of 91. He was born on the family farm in Ashley, earned an agriculture degree from The Ohio State University, and farmed for a living. He was also active in the community, such as being a member of the Delaware County Farm Bureau since 1952 and the Delaware Bible Church since 1965. Thurston and his late wife, Shirley, were a fixture at the Delaware County Fair, and he was a 4-H advisor for 65 years, his obituary said. He was also instrumental in constructing the Buckeye Valley Music Boosters building at the fairgrounds.

The Thurstons were also the grand marshals of the Delaware 4th of July parade in 2015.

At the Feb. 9 Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting, Trustee Steve Lewis said he “would like to see recognition of William Thurston for all his hard work and dedication to Oxford Township, whether it be a resolution, proclamation or any other suggestions,” the minutes read. The trustees continued the discussion at their next meeting on March 9. Lewis and fellow trustees James Hatten and Craig Pittman nominated alternate Scott Lucas to fill the vacant Oxford Township Zoning Commission board member’s seat due to Thurston’s passing. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022.

The trustees then unanimously approved the following proclamation, as recorded in the minutes:

“A tribute resolution of heartfelt appreciation honoring William R. Thurston

WHEREAS, William R. Thurston has served Delaware County and Oxford Township his whole life; and

WHEREAS, William R. Thurston served on the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission for 45 years; and

WHEREAS, William R. Thurston served on the Mid‐Ohio Regional Planning Commission for 19 years; and

WHEREAS, William R. Thurston served as an Oxford Township Trustee for 44 years; and

WHEREAS, William R. Thurston served as a past chairman of the Delaware County Trustees’ and Clerks Association; and

WHEREAS, William R. Thurston was serving on the Board of Trustees for The Ashley Union Cemetery; and

WHEREAS, William R. Thurston served his community tirelessly his whole life; and

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved the Oxford Township Trustees honor and are grateful for William R. Thurston’s commitment and outstanding service to his family, county and township.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I do hereby set my hand this 9th day of March, 2021.”

The proclamation certificate was given to Thurston’s family, the minutes read.

Thurston https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Thurston-pic-1-.jpg Thurston

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.