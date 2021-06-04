DPHD moves to weekly reporting on COVID data

In what may be a hopeful sign that the coronavirus pandemic is being brought under control at least locally, the Delaware Public Health District is now consolidating its weekly reporting data on COVID-19.

“Starting this month, we’re simplifying our weekly reporting schedule by combining the vaccine breakdown, case numbers and trends report into one,” the district posted Wednesday on Facebook. “This single report will be posted on DelawareHealth.org/covid-19 and on our social media sites at 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.”

That report said there are a total of 16,736 cases; 62 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days; and 26,612 total vaccine doses administered by the health district. There were three average new cases per day per 100,000 population, down from five last week, and that chart has steadily gone from a high of 80 at the beginning of 2021.

At last count, a total of 115 Delaware County residents have died from COVID-19, the DPHD said.

In addition, the district’s Coronavirus Update e-newsletter will be released monthly instead of every Friday.

The Delaware Public Health District will have three upcoming clinics for those who wish to receive the COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine.

The first is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 8 at the Common Ground Free Store, 193 E. Central Ave. in Delaware. The second is June 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., also at Common Ground. The third is June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Juneteenth Festival in Blue Limestone Park, 6 King Ave. in Delaware. Walk-ins are welcome.

Individuals may preregister for these clinics at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine or by calling the DPHD at 740-368-1700. The district offers vaccinations for the homebound, as well as workplaces that employ 50 or more. Individuals can even get free rides to and from the appointments using Delaware County Transit by calling 740-363-3355.

Friday’s COVID-19 dashboard from the Ohio Department of Health said that to date there have been 1.1 million cases of coronavirus in the state; 59,497 hospitalizations, with 19,980 deaths.

Delaware County continues to have the 14th-most cases in Ohio, a total of 18,764, the ODH said. In addition, it has had 323 hospitalizations and 134 deaths. The higher number includes areas serviced by Columbus and Franklin County health departments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said Thursday there were 33.1 million cases of coronavirus in the United States. There have been 592,776 deaths in the U.S. from the infectious disease. Overall, though, cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. are down sharply over the last 30 days. More encouraging news is that 63% of all American adults have had at least one vaccination.

“As of June 3, 2021, more than 5.9 million adolescents ages 12-17 years have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said the CDC’s Trends Report for Friday.

Globally to date, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said there were 172.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than 2 billion vaccine doses administered and 3.7 million deaths, as of Friday afternoon.

Johns Hopkins’ COVID-19 Dashboard said the U.S. has had the most cases and deaths of any nation. India is second-most in cases with more than 28 million, while Brazil has the second-most deaths with 469,388.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

