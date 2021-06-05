Delaware County Transit headed in new direction

The Delaware County Transit Board has announced that it has begun a search for a new executive director, replacing longtime executive Director Dennis Schooley. The move follows a decision by the board to steer the public-transportation agency in a new direction.

Schooley has helmed DCT since 1999 and has been offered the opportunity to remain with the organization in a new role, yet to be defined.

“Denny deserves all the recognition in the world for his service and leadership to this organization since its inception nearly 23 years ago,” said Fred Johnson, chair of the DCT Board. “We see him as an integral part of this transition, as well as a continued leader in the organization.”

With population growth expected for Delaware County, Johnson said the DCT board recognizes the vital role that public-transportation services will have on the future of the county, its residents, businesses and service providers.

“In order to ensure that DCT is positioned to meet the challenges ahead, we have determined that a change in vision, direction, and leadership is required,” Johnson said.

During the board’s May 19 meeting, an Executive Director Search Committee was formed, consisting of board members Kelsey Scott as chair, Dick Schrock and Johnson. The committee aims to have a new executive director in place by the end of 2021 with Schooley remaining in his current role until a new executive director is hired and in place.

