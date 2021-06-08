Boardman Arts Park set to host workshop

The Boardman Arts Park invites artists, educators, and product developers using color, ages 15-99, to the park for a one day workshop on Saturday, June 19.

The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break for lunch.

Maggie Maggio, of Portland, Oregon, originally from the Delaware community, promises an experience unlike a traditional color class. Maggio will set up collections of her favorite art toys and products, and lead participants in a series of fun and informative exercises to introduce others to basic concepts in the science and art of color. Materials have been donated by Kolormondo, The Color Wheel Company, and Sculpy.

Anyone interested in exploring the art and science of 21st century color is welcome to come and play for the day!

Maggio is thrilled to support the Boardman Arts Park in memory of her father, Bill Edmonds, who was a promoter of the city and of the arts.

“Before moving to Delaware, we lived near Philly and I can still remember dad driving us to Saturday morning painting lessons downtown when I was in third or fourth grade,” Maggio said. “That is where my love of color started! Dad was a fan of the abstract expressionists, and he had a painting studio in the basement where he explored painting just for the fun of it. I don’t paint, but I do explore the art and science of color in all sorts of media and just like dad — I do it just for the fun of it. I invite you to join me in exploring the new world of color in the 21st century. I guarantee you will have fun!”

Color is a visual language that affects how we feel and how we engage with the world around us. Traditional color theory focuses on color for artists and designers, but our world is changing and color theory is changing along with it. Fluency with the language of color sharpens our visual intelligence, expands our perceptions, and enhances our ability to communicate in our everyday lives.

“We are quite lucky to have a talent like Maggie Maggio able to bring her color exploration program to the Boardman Arts Park,” said Director Roxanne Amidon. “Designers and artists from around the world have benefited from her playful education on color and light.”

Young artists, ages 6-14, are invited to attend a color exploration workshop with their family the following day, Sunday, June 20. There are two workshops offered from 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Tickets for all workshops are available now. For more information and the ticket link, visit the Boardman Arts Park on Facebook at facebook.com/boardmanartspark or visit boardmanartspark.org.

For more information on Maggie Maggio and Smashing Color, visit https://maggiemaggio.com/color/.

The Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St, Delaware.

