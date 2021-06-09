Local women complete leadership course

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Betty D. Montgomery, chair of the board for The Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute, announced that Delaware County residents Beth Fligner and Kathy Loken graduated from the prestigious institute at a recent ceremony that took place in Columbus.

Fligner resides in Dublin with her husband and two daughters. She is an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prior to retiring, Loken worked for the Huntington National Bank for 45 years, where she served as senior vice president in the Commercial Banking Division. Loken lives in Galena with her husband.

“These outstanding women leaders are dedicated to applying their experience and skills to community and public service,” Montgomery said. “It is inspiring to watch their growth and commitment to a better future for our state and our communities.”

The institute’s eight-month leadership training provides professional training for women aspiring to become leaders in public and community service. Extensive studies are offered in local, state and federal governments, as well as public policy, public speaking, politics and the organization of political parties.

Since its first class in 2001, 431 Ohio women from 71 counties have completed the leadership course.

In the fall, the institute will begin its 22nd class. Applications for the class of 2022, which are due June 15, are available online by going to www.jadleadershipinstitute.com.

Fligner https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Beth-Fligner.jpg Fligner Loken https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Kathy-Loken.jpg Loken

Submitted story

Submitted by the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute.

Submitted by the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute.