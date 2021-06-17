Antonetz running for Genoa Twp. trustee

With two seats up for grabs on the Genoa Township Board of Trustees this fall, races are beginning to take shape. Last week, Mark Antonetz became the most recent candidate to announce he’ll be running for one of the seats.

Antonetz, who has been a resident in the township since 2002, is a familiar face in the township, having served multiple roles within the local government. He first became involved by serving as the chairman of the Genoa Township Technical Advisory Committee in 2011 and was appointed to the township’s Board of Zoning Appeals in 2012. Antonetz was then appointed to the Genoa Township Zoning Commission in 2015, reappointed in 2020, and has served as the chair of the commission since 2018.

In a press release announcing his candidacy, Antonetz said he is “a strong believer in transparency, smart growth, fiscal conservatism and open collaborative meetings with the public.” Antonetz added he “has proven his strong support for resident involvement and input in the zoning committee meetings, treating everyone with respect and patiently providing full and open public discussion with no time limits on speaking.”

Antonetz points to his 30 years of experience as a professional engineer as valuable knowledge, specifically in asset management.

“Being an owner of a small business has taught me how to budget finances, plan smart growth, and manage people with teamwork and collaboration to solve issues,” he stated.

Through his engineering practice, Antonetz said he has had the opportunity to design projects all over the United States, obtaining a broad range of experience working with countless governmental agencies, councils, trustees, and zoning commissions to create projects that have provided value to his clients and their communities.

At a time in central Ohio when development continues to spill into areas that have long enjoyed their rural feel, Antonetz hopes to have a hand in managing growth responsibly as Genoa Township’s future takes shape.

“Not having dense development that creates all of the problems that come with that,” he told the Gazette. “We’ve been here since 2002 because we love the community, love the rural residential feel, and not having commercial and industrial (development). I’m hoping for the next generation that we can keep it that same feel considering Columbus is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. There’s a push to get dense development surrounding Columbus, and I hope that we can do a good job of managing how that occurs.”

Antonetz went on to say in the release, “I was raised by my parents to serve the community where I live, and being a Genoa Township trustee is just another way I can do that for Genoa Township. We love Genoa Township, its rural residential feel, and all the variety of outdoor opportunities in our parks and trails.”

Antonetz https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_IMG_8701.jpg Antonetz

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.